SC extends oversight on Manipur violence cases, confirms trails to be held in Guwahati

Manipur, March 18: The Supreme Court on Monday reaffirmed that the trial of cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur will be conducted in Guwahati, where they were previously transferred for pre-trial proceedings. The court also extended the tenure of the Justice Gita Mittal-led committee, which is overseeing relief and rehabilitation efforts for victims, until July 31, 2025.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, took note of concerns regarding the fate of the trials, which were moved to Guwahati on August 25, 2023, in light of the volatile situation in Manipur.

The 27 cases transferred to Assam involve serious offenses, including molestation, rape, and murder, as well as the looting of weapons. Among these cases is the widely condemned incident where two women were paraded naked, which had sparked national outrage.

The court also deliberated on whether reports submitted by the Justice Gita Mittal-led panel should be made available to litigants. While agreeing to their release, the bench stressed the need for caution, given the sensitive nature of the findings.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Manipur government, supported this stance, pointing to the risk of misuse by certain groups with “other motives.”

The next hearing has been scheduled for the week of July 21, 2025.

The Supreme Court also emphasized the urgent need for the Manipur government to address the grievances of those displaced by the violence. Referring to an earlier order from December 9, 2024, the court directed the state to submit a detailed report on:

Properties that were fully or partially burnt

Buildings that were looted, trespassed, or encroached upon

Ownership details and current occupants of affected properties

Legal actions taken against trespassers

The court further instructed the state government to ensure that unlawful occupants either vacate the properties or compensate rightful owners through mesne profits—a legal term for damages paid for unauthorized occupation.

Additionally, the bench demanded an update on the release of funds for temporary and permanent housing, as flagged by the Justice Mittal panel.

To ensure impartial investigations, the Supreme Court had earlier appointed former Maharashtra Police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor all criminal cases related to the Manipur violence.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, have resulted in over 200 deaths, left hundreds injured, and displaced thousands. With the Supreme Court maintaining strict oversight, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims and restoring stability in the conflict-hit state.