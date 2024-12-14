Sarbananda Sonowal highlights major investments in revitalising Northeast waterways

New Delhi, Dec 14: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the Centre has taken several steps to enhance passenger and cargo movement, boost eco-tourism and improve trade and connectivity of North-eastern states with the rest of the country and neighbouring nations.

"In the North-eastern region, Jogighopa multi-modal terminal, Bogibeel passenger cum cargo terminal, Pandu Ship Repair Facility, assured depth dredging contracts, upgradation of Karimganj and Badarpur terminals, Sonamura terminal are some of the key infrastructural projects."

"These projects are aimed at enhancing passenger and cargo movement, boost eco- tourism and improve trade and connectivity of North- eastern states with the rest of the country and with neighbouring nations," Sonowal said highlighting the progress made in inland waterways rejuvenation since 2014 in the Lok Sabha.

He said that the Modi government has invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in the past decade in the revival of inland waterways as a viable alternative for cargo movement and in improving passenger connectivity using the rich web of waterways.

"The sector had seen a mere investment of Rs 1,620 crore in the previous 28 years since the inception of IWAI in 1986," Sonowal said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the rich inter webs of waterways have been rejuvenated since 2014. "Until then, our country had only 5 National Waterways. However, with the concerted effort made by the Modi Government, the number of National Waterways has increased to 111. More than Rs 6,000 crore have been invested to rejuvenate the inland water- ways of the country in the last decade. This is a remarkable step towards realising and revitalising our waterways, considered as the most economical, most environment-friendly and efficient mode of transportation," he said.

