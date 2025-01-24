SARAS Fair in Arunachal registers Rs 1.3 Cr; boost to SHGs

Guwahati, Jan. 24: The Arunachal SARAS Fair, organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), has recorded a total sales figure of Rs 1.3 crores.

This figure will benefit hundreds of self-help group (SHG) members, according to an official release issued on Thursday.

The SARAS Fair, held between January 13 to 22, showcased an array of handcrafted and locally sourced products created by self-help group (SHG) members from Arunachal Pradesh and other participating states.

The fair was inaugurated on January 13, by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The SARAS Fair saw the participation of self-help groups (SHGs) from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The SHGs from Arunachal joined hands with artisans from Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, and Jammu & Kashmir, which rendered the event as a celebration of India’s culture, heritage, and rich craftsmanship.

The overwhelming response from visitors was a testament to the high-quality and unique products on display. Artisans from other states expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and robust demand for their goods, with many restocking their products multiple times to meet customer needs. The fair is more than just a marketplace, it is a platform that empowers rural artisans by providing them with direct access to customers, opportunities for learning, and exposure to diverse markets.

For the SHG members, participation in the fair translates into economic upliftment, skill enhancement, and a boost in confidence. The event fosters cross-cultural exchange, enabling SHG members to learn from their peers and broaden their perspectives.