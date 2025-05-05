Sambit Patra in Manipur to meet MLAs amid push for ‘popular government’

Imphal, May 6: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra arrived in Manipur on Monday to hold key meetings with party legislators and community leaders amid renewed calls for the formation of a “popular government” in the violence-hit state.

Patra landed at Imphal airport and immediately departed for Churachandpur by chopper, where he is expected to meet leaders of Kuki organisations and BJP legislators from the district, party sources said.

He was received at the airport by BJP Manipur general secretary K Sarat Kumar. Patra’s visit comes just days after 21 MLAs from the state submitted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the formation of an elected government in Manipur, which has been under political limbo since Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned—though his resignation was not accepted—on February 9.

The most prominent among them is Tongbram Robindro, who called for the installation of a popular government in Manipur, a demand he says reflects the "will of the people".

Robindro pointed out that this push for a popular government was in direct response to the increasing calls from various groups within the state.

After his engagements in Churachandpur, Patra is expected to return to Imphal for further discussions with BJP MLAs based in the capital, sources added.

This marks Patra’s second visit to the state this year. During his February trip, he held a series of closed-door meetings with party legislators and Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata, which party insiders described as part of efforts to restore normalcy and chart a path toward political stability.

Manipur recently marked two years since the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3.

The conflict has claimed over 260 lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people, deepening the state’s political and humanitarian crisis.