Saitual, Phullen among top winners in Mizoram's Cleanliness Competition 2024

Aizawl, Jan. 26: The Governor of Mizoram Gen. Vijay Kumar Singh, on the occasion of the country’s 76th Republic Day on Sunday, distributed the awards of the Mizoram Cleanliness Competition 2024 for District Headquarters category; and Other Urban Towns.

The Mizoram Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, since 2017, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), has been organizing a ‘Cleanliness Competition’ across the State.

It has gained remarkable momentum, largely due to the innovative approach of organizing the competitions.

These competitions, designed to encourage community involvement, have not only created awareness but also instilled a sense of healthy rivalry among urban centers.

The initiative focuses on sustainable cleanliness practices, waste management, and community participation, making Mizoram a shining example of how collective effort can lead to transformative change.

Various towns and districts in Mizoram have embraced the challenge; and local authorities, municipal bodies, and citizens have been working hand-in-hand to achieve cleanliness goals.

The competitions emphasize various criteria, including waste segregation, elimination of open defecation, and beautification of public spaces. These efforts have not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of urban areas but have also contributed to improved sanitation and public health standards.

The results for the Mizoram Cleanliness Competition 2024 are-

Category-II (District Headquarters):

• 1st Prize-– Saitual - Rs. 1,00,000 with Certificate

• 2nd Prize- Siaha– Rs. 80,000 with Certificate

• 3rd Prize- Serchhip - Rs. 50,000 with Certificate

Category-III (Other Urban Towns):

• 1st Prize- – Phullen - Rs. 1,00,000 with Certificate

• 2nd Prize- – Tlabung- Rs. 80,000 with Certificate

• 3rd Prize- Biate – Rs. 50,000 with Certificate

Furthermore, the UD&PA Department is set to take up the Mizoram Cleanliness Competition for 2025 from April.