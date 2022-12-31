Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and singer Yasser Desai to attend Annual Techno-Cultural Fest at ICFAI

Tripura, Dec 31: The Annual Techno-Cultural Fest "ICARIA" hoisted by the ICFAI University Tripura is going to be commenced from 31st January to 3rd February 2023.

‘ICARIA’ is one of the largest techno cultural fests of North Eastern India and stepped in to its 14 years of journey with pride. Students from various Colleges/Universities from Tripura and whole North East India will be participating in the event to showcase their artistic talents and also to celebrate the vibrant life coming from different cultures.

The 3 days 4 Nights fest consists of Inaugural Cultural night, Celebrity night and DJ night and lots of Cultural & Technical events. The famous Indian weightlifter and Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will inaugurate the festival as Chief Guest on 31st January,2023 evening.

On 2nd February, the famous Bollywood singer and Zee Cine Awards Best Playback Singer Mr. Yasser Desai will be performing on the Celebrity night.

On 3rd February Celebrity DJ -Sartek will perform after the Fashion Show. Big-FM is the Radio Partner and Time-24 is the electronic media partner of the Event.

The whole program will be live telecasted on ICFAI You-Tube, Facebook & Instagram page too. The ICFAI University Tripura wishes its great success of the program with the immense help of all concerned.