Sacred tunes and serene forests: Bryan Adams’ Shillong sojourn

Shillong, Dec13: After casting his musical spell on thousands of fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, legendary Canadian rock star Bryan Adams sought something entirely different — the gentle whispers of nature. The 65-year-old singer-songwriter decided to escape the buzz of adulation and immerse himself in the tranquillity of the sacred Mawphlang forest, a serene haven located 30 kilometres from the city.

Adams, known for his chart-topping hits and soulful voice, trekked through the lush greenery of the sacred forest, basking in the peace that only nature can provide. Away from the crowd and the cacophony, the rock icon found solace in the ancient forest, steeped in Khasi traditions and biodiversity.

For Bitupan Kolong, the wildlife photographer and tourist guide from Assam’s Nagaon who had the honour of guiding Adams, it was an encounter of a lifetime. “Even now, it feels like a dream. Did it really happen?” a visibly thrilled Bitupan recounted to The Assam Tribune. “Attending Bryan Adams’ concert was already a big deal for me, but this was beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Bitupan’s journey to this surreal moment began with a simple assignment. “I was told I’d be accompanying a VVIP to the sacred forest. I had no idea who it would be. When I realized it was Bryan Adams, I was completely starstruck,” he shared. Despite initial jitters, Bitupan found his rhythm, struck by the rock star’s genuine warmth and humility.

“It was incredible to see someone so successful and celebrated be so down-to-earth. He listened intently to everything I said, asking questions about the forest’s flora and fauna. He wanted to hear the chirps of birds. We even discussed tigers. He shared that he’d never seen a tiger in the wild, only in zoos. I took the opportunity to tell him about our famed one-horned rhinos,” Bitupan added with a smile.

During the 30-minute trek, the conversation meandered from wildlife to music. Bitupan mustered the courage to tell Adams that he was his all-time favourite singer. “He asked me about my favourite songs, and it was surreal to be discussing his timeless tracks with him in such an intimate setting. Growing up, his music defined so many emotions for us, and now, here he was, walking beside me.”

Adams, known not only for his music but also for his philanthropic endeavours and passion for photography, has been visiting India since the early 1990s. This marked his sixth trip to the country, as part of his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour. While he last performed in India in 2018, this concert in Shillong was his debut in the city, leaving an indelible mark on its music-loving populace.

For Bitupan, guiding Bryan Adams through the mystical Mawphlang forest will forever be etched in memory as an unforgettable chapter. “Those 30 minutes were the best moments of my career. Meeting someone who has been an inspiration and experiencing his kindness up close is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” he concluded.

As Bryan Adams walked through the sacred grove, perhaps the silence of the forest was filled with melodies only he could hear — a harmony between a legendary musician and the timeless beauty of nature.

Later, Bryan Adams posted on social media: “Shillong was incredible, biggest concert there ever, spent the next day trying to see sites like the sacred forest/ waterfalls and what seemed like a lot of driving, then off to Delhi. We passed Mount Everest on the way. India is awesome.”