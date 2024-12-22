Rs 900 Cr spent on resettling Bru migrants in Tripura: Amit Shah

Agartala, Dec 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of several projects in Dhalai district on Sunday, revealed that Rs 900 crore have been spent for the resettlement of Bru migrants in Tripura.

Minister Shah stated that the allocation has seen the establishment of 11 new Bru migrant villages across the state, providing a permanent home to 40,000 Bru community members.

Addressing the gathering, Shah expressed immense satisfaction over the resettlement efforts, describing the initiative as one of his most fulfilling.

“Around 40,000 Bru people, who have endured inhumane conditions for over 25 years, now have a dignified life. The previous Communist government in the state failed to address the Bru migrants’ plight, leaving them without access to basic amenities like education, healthcare, and clean drinking water,” Shah said.

The resettlement programme is part of the quadripartite agreement signed between the government of India, the state of Tripura, and the Bru community representatives.

Under the leadership of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, the BJP-led state government successfully implemented the resettlement plan, which Shah described as a “model of effective governance."

Minister Shah highlighted the improvements in living conditions for the Bru community, noting the provision of clean drinking water, solar street lights, healthcare centres, schools, and the establishment of cooperative societies to provide income opportunities for the resettled families.

Each family received Rs 1.5 lakh for house construction and Rs 4 lakh as a financial deposit. Additionally, a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 will be provided for 24 months to ensure the families’ financial stability.

Further lauding the achievements of the Tripura government under BJP rule, Shah compared the current situation to the time when the Left government ruled the state.

“Under the Communist government, only 2.5% of households had access to potable water. Today, 85% of households are connected to clean drinking water facilities. Additionally, 85% of the state’s population receives free rations, and 80% are eligible for cashless medical treatment. The state has also seen a drastic reduction in school dropout rates, with enrolment increasing from 67% to 99.5%,” he said.

The Bru, also known as the Reang, are an indigenous community primarily residing in Tripura, Mizoram, and Assam. Twenty-seven years ago, ethnic clashes in Mizoram forced 37,000 people of the Bru (or Reang) community to flee their homes and sought refuge in Tripura’s relief camps.

Since then, over 5,000 Bru have returned to Mizoram through nine phases of repatriation, but around 32,000 people from 5,400 families continue to live in the state.