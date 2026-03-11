Rs 734 cr cannot cover losses of displaced people: Meghachandra Singh

Imphal, March 11: Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Tuesday said that a Budgetary allocation of Rs 734 crore for those who have been displaced by the ethnic strife in Manipur was not sufficient to cover the losses incurred by them in the violence.

Singh told the House, during discussion on the Budget estimates for 2026-27, that it was the responsibility of both the State and Central governments to provide compensation to IDPs for damage incurred in the strife. He also asked how the amount of Rs 350 crore allocated in the Budget for 3.5 lakh women in the State as part of a scheme would be distributed.

Responding to his queries, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said, “I agree with the claim that a sum of Rs 734 crore for IDPs is not sufficient. But that amount has been extended in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years.” He added that a process was under way to issue a notification regarding the women’s empowerment scheme.

PTI