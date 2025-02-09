Rs 7,000 Cr for Agartala’s growth: CM Saha announces flyovers, heritage hotel plans

Agartala, Feb 9: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Sunday, announced that a series of infrastructure development projects are in the pipeline aimed at transforming the capital city, Agartala.

Speaking at the 55th Annual Conference of State Engineers’ Association Tripura, Saha announced that plans are afoot to establish a five-star heritage hotel at Agartala and also construct four new flyovers connecting different important points of the city.

According to Saha, a whopping sum of Rs 7,000 crore had been allocated in the last budget for capital expenditure on infrastructure.“We have plans to construct four new flyovers across Agartala city, which will connect the points that witness heavy traffic congestion.

The whole city is expected to be covered through these four projects, and interlinkage between these four routes would also be established.The chief minister has also mentioned that they are in talks with the TATA group to establish a heritage five-star hotel in Agartala.

“Once this project takes shape, Tripura will make its place in the global heritage hotel chains managed by the TATA group. The tourist footfalls will increase substantially,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister Saha also added that the Centre has also approved the four-lane expansion of the national highway project that connects Tripura and Assam.

On the Destination Tripura Investment Summit, Saha said, “A total of 87 investors attended the event and signed MoUs worth Rs 3,700 crore. So, we have to be very careful. If we don't have infrastructure, investors will not come. Investors will invest if proper infrastructure is ready for investment.”









