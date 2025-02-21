Rs 42,000 crore Arunachal frontier highway a 'game changer' for border areas: Kiren Rijiju

Itanagar, Feb 21: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called the Arunachal Frontier Highway a "game changer" for the state’s border areas, highlighting its significance in enhancing connectivity along the India-China boundary.

Speaking at the 39th Statehood Day celebrations in Itanagar, Rijiju announced that the Centre has allocated nearly ₹42,000 crore for the 1,400-km-long project, marking the highest-ever investment in a single infrastructure initiative.

The Arunachal Frontier Highway, officially designated as NH-913 and also known as the Bomdila-Vijaynagar Highway, will connect 12 districts along the border.

It will start from Bomdila, passing through Nafra, Huri, and Monigong before culminating at Vijaynagar near the India-Myanmar border. Key locations along the route include Tawang, Mago, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Mechuka, Tuting, Dibang Valley, Kibithoo, Changlang, and Dong.

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its 39th Statehood Day with a grand event at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar.

Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) hoisted the National Flag and took the salute of the guard of honor. In his address, he urged citizens to foster unity and work towards increasing ‘Gross State Happiness’ through investments in infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment.

He credited the BJP-led government’s "double-engine" approach for driving Arunachal’s development in various sectors, including hydropower, agriculture, and women’s empowerment.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Deputy CM Chowna Mein reaffirmed their commitment to the state's growth.

As part of the celebrations, a coffee table book titled Reminiscences in the Time (1947-1987) was released, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s journey from its days as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to achieving full statehood in 1987.