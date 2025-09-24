Rs 24,942 Cr Oju Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal gets environmental clearance

New Delhi, Sept 24: The Central government has granted environmental clearance to the Oju hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, paving the way for the construction of one of India’s largest hydropower ventures in a geologically sensitive and strategically important region bordering China.

The project, to be developed by Oju Subansiri Hydro Power Corporation Pvt. Ltd., envisages generating 2,220 megawatts of electricity through a run-of-the-river scheme with daily peaking capability.

It involves a 100-metre-high concrete gravity dam, a 14.12 km headrace tunnel, and an underground powerhouse complex.

With an estimated cost of over Rs 24,942 crore, the dam is expected to produce 8,402 million units of electricity annually, according to the minutes of the meeting of the Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee held on September 12.

The Oju project is the largest in a series of dams proposed on the Subansiri River, often described as the lifeline of Assam, and has been in the pipeline for nearly two decades.

It has stirred concerns over its social and environmental consequences.

The entire 750 hectares required for the project is forest land, and though only nine families are listed for displacement, the impact on local tribal communities, who constitute nearly 98 per cent of the population in the area, is expected to be significant.

The public hearing held in September 2024 saw residents flag issues ranging from inadequate compensation to risks for fisheries, ecology, and sacred sites.

Many demanded that a fair share of the electricity generated be provided to the local population, according to the minutes of the meeting.

PTI