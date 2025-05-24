Rs 14.9 lakh sanctioned by Tripura govt for year-long study on sacred Bostami turtles

Agartala, May 24: The Government of Tripura in collaboration with Turtle Survival Alliance on Friday launched a year-long study on sacred turtle species found in Kalyan Sagar, the lake situated in the premises of Tripura Sundari shrine.

The study is being conducted to ascertain data related to the population of the turtles, species identification and determine the ways through which long lasting conservation efforts could be undertaken.

A sum of Rs 14,90,000 had been sanctioned by the state government for the study.

A formal event was organised for the first time in the temple premises on the occasion of World Turtle Day in the presence of Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, PCCF Tripura and officials from both Forest and Civil administration.

It is to be noted here that the majority of the turtles found in the Kalyan Sagar lake are identified as Black Softshell Turtles, popularly called, Bostami Turtles.

The name of “Bostami” is derived from its links with the mausoleum of Hajrat Bayazid Bostami located in Chittagong, Bangladesh. It is said that this species was brought all the way from Iran and released in the lakes of the Sufi shrine.

According to officials, this specific species of turtle is only found in these two holy places across the world—Tripura Sundari Temple and the Sufi shrine located in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that following the completion of the study, the forest department officials must review the data regularly and intervene when necessary.

“For one year the responsibility of the study is being handed over to Turtle Survival Alliance. But, since the Minister of Forest department is present at the event, I would like to request him to make sure that once the study is completed, the forest department officials should take up the responsibility to review the data in regular intervals with special interventions,” said Singha Roy.

Elaborating on the purpose of study, the Minister explained, that the temple was here for 550 years and was visited by people from faraway places who first offered their prayers at the temple and later waited by the lakeside to catch a glimpse of the turtles here.

“Otherwise, the Purpose of visiting the temple is deemed incomplete,” he said, adding that the turtles must be protected from all sorts of threats and a conducive atmosphere must prevail for their breeding.

According to the Minister, under this study a population census will be conducted. “A survey of detecting the age of turtles, the number of species available co-existing here and reasons behind morbidity; all these constitute different components of the study,” said Singha Roy.

It is said that the oldest surviving turtle in the lake is 150 years old. “Once the study is conducted, we will know the exact truth,” the Minister added.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma laid emphasis on protection of all animal species. “The human race can’t survive alone. Trees, animals, all aquatic, amphibians and terrestrial are playing a crucial role to maintain the balance of the ecosystem,” he added.

District Magistrate Gomati Tarit Kanti Chakma, on the other hand, urged people to be aware of the turtles and their ecosystem.

“Turtles need a proper ecosystem to survive. We have seen that biscuit packets are thrown at the lake which is extremely detrimental for the ecosystem of the turtles. A lot of people take baths here and use soap which is also not good. If we can protect the ecosystem of the lake, the population of turtles will definitely rise,” said Chakma.

He also appealed to the public not to mistake turtles with tortoises. “Both are different animals. Some time ago people released two tortoises in the lake which is not desirable.”

It should be noted here that the elevated land in which the shrine of Tripura Sundari Devi is located resembles the shell of a turtle and hence it is called the “Kurma Peeth”. This temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas across the globe.







