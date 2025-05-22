Rs 133-Cr Maitri Setu & Rs 230-Cr ICP at Sabroom in Tripura still non-operational

Agartala, May 22: Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly and CPI(M) politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury has expressed optimism about the eventual operationalisation of the Maitri Setu—a key bridge project over the Feni river connecting Sabroom in South Tripura to Ramgarh in Bangladesh.

The 1.9-km, ₹133-crore bridge, inaugurated in March 2021, remains non-operational even three years after its launch. Located just 72 km from Bangladesh’s strategic Chittagong port, the bridge has the potential to significantly enhance trade and connectivity between the two nations via Tripura.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Sabroom, Chaudhury said the current political climate in Bangladesh is not conducive to bilateral dialogue. “Due to the situation in the neighbouring country, I don’t foresee any immediate progress, but I remain hopeful it will open in the future,” he stated.

He criticised the BJP-led State leadership for failing to effectively advocate for the bridge’s strategic importance to the Centre. The CPI(M) leader also recalled that former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had supported the project, but opposition from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) hindered progress.

On restrictions placed on Bangladeshi imports, Chaudhury speculated that rising anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh and recent cross-border tensions—especially after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir—might have influenced the Centre's temporary trade curbs.

In addition to the Maitri Setu, a ₹230-crore integrated check post at Sabroom also awaits operational clearance, reportedly stalled since the ousting of the Hasina government in August last year.