Rs 100 cr approved for infrastructure development in Nagaland’s Kisama

Kohima, Nov 29:The Nagaland government has approved a budget exceeding ₹100 crore for infrastructure development at Kisama Naga Heritage Village, the iconic venue of the state’s Hornbill Festival.

Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along announced the approval during a press conference at the Directorate of Tourism on Friday, stating that the project will be executed over two years.

The development aims to enhance the festival venue’s facilities and transform it into a year-round hub for cultural and tourism activities.

Along revealed that the state has allocated ₹6.5 crore for the festival’s conduct this year, marking a ₹1.5 crore increase from the previous budget.

The Hornbill Festival, which significantly boosts the state’s economy, is expected to generate an estimated economic impact of ₹200 crore.

Abu Metha, adviser to the chief minister and chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), highlighted that the infrastructure upgrades will include the construction of the amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 5,000.

The 25th Hornbill Festival will host ambassadors and dignitaries from various countries, with the Governor of Nagaland serving as the chief host, the chief minister as the host, and the tourism minister as the festival host.

This year, the festival will feature country partners, including Wales (UK), the USA, Japan, and Peru.