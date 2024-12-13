RPP alleges misuse of funds in Hornbill festival, demands government accountability

Dimapur, Dec 13: The Rising People's Party (RPP) today alleged that over the years, the Hornbill Festival has turned into a giant money laundering enterprise. "To his credit, it can be said that CM Rio did single-handedly put Nagaland on the world tourism map, but it has come at a huge cost," the Nagaland based political party said.

According to media reports, for the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, the NDPP-BJP coalition sanctioned Rs 100 crore for "infrastructure development" at Kisama, the RPP release said. "100 crores are not a small amount. In a classic case of money laundering, the coalition government demolished the spanking pavilion/rostrum at Kisama Heritage Village and built a new one at the highly inflated cost of Rs 52 crore," the RPP added.

In stark contrast, the NF- HRCC had to issue an ultimatum to the State Government for the release of Rs 145 crore for the construction of the Foothill road, the RPP said. Recently, the DUCCF had decried the lack of roads and the crumbling infrastructure at Dimapur, it added.

The RPP said the Opposition-less Government has absolutely no respect for public sentiments. The Town Hall at Dimapur Supermarket is being 'renovated' at a mind boggling amount of Rs 18 crore an amount which could have easily built a new world-class facility, while the old flyover at Dimapur was sanctioned a mere amount of Rs 2 crore for renovation works, the RPP added. "Dimapur needs several new flyovers and better basic amenities and yet the misplaced priority of this government and its laundering skill is astounding," it alleged.

The RPP demanded that the State Government pro- vide a full account of how the sum of Rs 100 crore was spent at Kisama and the revenue generated.