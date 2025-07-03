RPF rescues 22 minors, five adults in anti-trafficking drive across NFR zone in 5 days

Guwahati, Jul 3: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 22 minors and five adults from various railway stations across the zone in the period from June 25 to June 29.

“In a determined effort to safeguard vulnerable passengers and curb human trafficking, the RPF of NFR has achieved notable success during the period from June 25 to June 29. A total of 22 minors, along with three men and two women, were rescued from various railway stations of NFR by the RPF during that period. All rescued individuals were safely handed over to Child Line authorities, NGOs, their respective parents, and the local police for further necessary action,” said a railway spokesperson.

He added, “Under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, which focuses on the safety and well-being of women passengers, especially for those who are travelling alone, the RPF has deployed dedicated lady squads, who are being consistently proactive and vigilant. Their continuous efforts have ensured a secure travel environment for numerous women passengers across NFR. The RPF remains steadfast in its mission to enhance passenger safety through timely interventions, vigilant patrolling, and a range of passenger friendly measures with special emphasis on the protection of women and children.”





By

Staff Reporter