RPF rescues 16 runaway children in a week, 843 saved since January: NFR

Guwahati, Aug 22: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 16 runaway children in the past week, taking the total number of minors rescued to 843 since January this year, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a release on Friday.

According to the statement, the children were rescued from various trains and stations under NFR’s jurisdiction between August 16 and August 22. All were placed in safe custody through proper channels.

Between January and July alone, the RPF rescued 738 runaway children, in addition to preventing 89 children and women from being trafficked. Security personnel also apprehended nine traffickers during this period.

The rescued minors and women were subsequently handed over to Child Line, NGOs, parents, or the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police, depending on the circumstances.

On August 16, RPF personnel escorting a train from Maligaon rescued two runaway children and handed them over to Bongaigaon and Chirang Child Lines. On the same day, RPF officials in Dibrugarh rescued a minor boy and handed him over to Child Line.

Another minor was rescued by the RPF at Dimapur on August 17 and placed in safe custody, the release added.

Multiple rescues were carried out in Katihar, Purnea, Kokrajhar and Alipurduar, with five runaway minors from stations and trains rescued on August 18 and handed over to respective Child Lines or guardians after proper identification.

Security forces rescued seven minors from Guwahati, Kamakhya, Dibrugarh, Jalalgarh and Alipurduar railway stations on August 19 and handed them over to respective Child Lines or guardians after proper identification, it added.









PTI