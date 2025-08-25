Roing DC denies Dibang dam protest; downstream residents slam decision

Roing, August 25: The North East Human Rights (NEHR) has appealed to the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Roing to reconsider the denial of their planned peaceful procession and dharna.

The protest, scheduled for August 22, was intended to highlight the concerns of downstream communities affected by the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP).

In an official intimation letter dated August 19, Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project Downstream Affected Area Committee (DMHPDAAC) had informed authorities about their planned demonstration. However, the request was declined through Memo No. LDR/JUD/PERM/2024/7408-413 on August 21, citing police inputs as the basis for refusal.

In their communication to the Deputy Commissioner, the NEHR stressed that Roing Town has historically been a peaceful area, with no records of peaceful processions escalating into violence or causing significant public inconvenience.

They argued that the prohibition appeared to “suppress the voices of thousands of affected residents” who have repeatedly raised grievances with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), government authorities, and local leaders regarding potential risks posed by the mega hydroelectric project.

The NEHR urged the Deputy Commissioner to act as a bridge between authorities and downstream villagers, facilitating dialogue to ensure their concerns are heard.

It cited past instances of political pressure and suppression of dissent in the region, including the December 11, 2023 incident when the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) withdrew a planned protest against the arbitrary signing of agreements for five Mega Hydro Electric Projects in the Dibang Valley following political pressure.

The letter stressed that the voices of indigenous communities have repeatedly been ignored, underscoring a pattern of disregard for human rights and local concerns. The Committee requested that authorities allow for the peaceful expression of grievances and engage in meaningful consultations with the villagers to address their legitimate concerns.

Earlier on August 23, convening a press conference, the DMHPDAAC had highlighted that areas such as Assam’s Sadiya and Dibang valley face direct threats of flooding, land erosion, and biodiversity loss.

The Committee alleged that directives from the Roing Deputy Commissioner’s office attempted to curb their protests, forcing them to shift their press conference to Assam.

“Today we are treated like refugees. To safeguard our existence and assert our democratic rights, we are compelled to hold press conferences outside Arunachal,” members had said.