Robin Hibu becomes first IPS officer from Arunachal to be promoted to DGP rank

Guwahati, June 8: IPS officer Robin Hibu has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first officer from Arunachal Pradesh to achieve the prestigious rank of Director General of Police. He is the first IPS officer from the state to be promoted to this rank.

Congratulating the newly promoted IPS officer, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Shri Robin Hibu, IPS, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, has several achievements up his sleeve. And now his promotion as DGP, the first officer from the state to achieve this rank, comes as heartening news. Warm congratulations! Keep serving the nation with devotion and dedication. My best wishes.”

According to reports, he has yet to be posted in a location after his promotion.