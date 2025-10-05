87 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Road mishap in Ri-Bhoi: Four girls die, 3 injured after goods vehicle hits pedestrians

Police confirmed, a speeding goods vehicle rammed into seven pedestrians in Thadrang village near the Mawlasnai Police Outpost

By The Assam Tribune
Road mishap in Ri-Bhoi: Four girls die, 3 injured after goods vehicle hits pedestrians
X

A file image of highway by passing through Ri Bhoi district (Photo: @Amarrrrz/x)

Shillong, Oct 5: Four teenage girls were killed and three others injured after a goods vehicle ran over them in Ri-Bhoi district and overturned, the police said on Saturday.

The accident happened at Thadrang village near the Mawlasnai Police Outpost on October 3, they added. The dumper was heading to Bhoirymbong from Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district when it hit the pedestrians.

Three of the girls died on the spot, while another succumbed to the injuries later, the police said. The deceased were identified as Phibanpyntngen Rynjah (13), Lashimti Nongrum (13), Theresa Nongrum (19), and Ridahunlang Nongrum (13) – all of them were residents of Thadrang Madan Lyngbah village under the Umiam Police Station area.

Another girl in their group was critically injured in the accident. The other injured include the driver and helper of the goods vehicle, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the victims after post mortem. The vehicle was seized and a case has been registered.

PTI

Road Mishap Accident Ri-Bhoi Meghalaya 

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X