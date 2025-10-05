Road mishap in Ri-Bhoi: Four girls die, 3 injured after goods vehicle hits pedestrians

Shillong, Oct 5: Four teenage girls were killed and three others injured after a goods vehicle ran over them in Ri-Bhoi district and overturned, the police said on Saturday.

The accident happened at Thadrang village near the Mawlasnai Police Outpost on October 3, they added. The dumper was heading to Bhoirymbong from Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district when it hit the pedestrians.

Three of the girls died on the spot, while another succumbed to the injuries later, the police said. The deceased were identified as Phibanpyntngen Rynjah (13), Lashimti Nongrum (13), Theresa Nongrum (19), and Ridahunlang Nongrum (13) – all of them were residents of Thadrang Madan Lyngbah village under the Umiam Police Station area.

Another girl in their group was critically injured in the accident. The other injured include the driver and helper of the goods vehicle, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the victims after post mortem. The vehicle was seized and a case has been registered.

PTI