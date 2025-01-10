Road accidents in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland drop by 80% over two years

Dimapur, Jan 10: There was a marked reduction in the number of vehicular accidents in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland districts in 2024 as compared to 2022 and 2023.

According to road accident data for the last three years released by the Dimapur Commissionerate of Police today, 110 vehicular accidents were recorded in the three districts in 2024. On the other hand, 557 accidents had occurred in 2022 and 267 in 2023. The comparative re- duction in the road accident cases between 2022 and 2024 stands at 80.25 per cent.

The police commissionerate attributed this drastic reduction mainly to road safety awareness campaigns and traffic lights and appurtenances.

It said that schools and colleges were the primary focus of the awareness campaigns, aiming to educate and inculcate in children safe driving habits and traffic laws. More than 60 educational institutions in the three districts were covered by the traffic personnel under this programme.

This grassroot approach sought to educate not only the student community but also indirectly reach out to their parents, guardians, and general public to spread the message of safe driving habits and the need to follow traffic laws.

Awareness campaigns were also conducted for autorickshaws and truck drivers through their unions. Further, lectures on the importance of road safety and traffic rules and regulations were delivered in churches and seminars of various public organisations.

Besides, booklets, pamphlets and leaflets on road safety, traffic laws, and rules were distributed among the road users during the Road Safety Week and enforcement drives, the police commissionerate said.

It said solar blinker lights were installed at black spots and accident-prone areas to alert drivers, especially at night, while delineator lights were erected at important junctions to discourage double or triple piling of vehicles at traffic stops.

