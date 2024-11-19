Riverine border under tight security, says Cachar SP amidst Manipur unrest

Silchar, Nov 19: In response to escalating violence in Manipur, Assam Police has intensified security measures along the interstate border, particularly in vulnerable areas of Cachar district.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on Tuesday, Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta confirmed that additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and prevent violence from spilling into Assam.

“Recognising the gravity of the situation, we have heightened security, especially in riverine areas susceptible to unrest. Patrolling has been intensified, and we are in constant coordination with senior police officials from Manipur, including the SP and DIG," Mahatta said.

Key focus areas include the bridge connecting Jiribam district in Manipur and Jirighat in Cachar, as well as ghats along the riverine border.

Mahatta also highlighted the heightened risk in far-flung areas where stray bullets from cross-border violence have hit homes. Residents have been advised to remain indoors for their safety.

Earlier, sources have told The Assam Tribune that the terrain has been an obstacle for the security agencies to prevent anyone from entering into Assam.

"But the problem is the terrain. One just has to cross the Jiri River to get into Cachar district and due to the terrain it is almost impossible to check every inch of the border. However, a close watch is maintained so that any new face seen in the area can be detected," sources added.

Another area of concern is the Assam-Manipur-Mizoram tri-junction. Because of the thick vegetation, it is difficult to keep a close watch over the area.

The discovery of a woman's body in the Barak River at Singerbond on Sunday further underscored the volatile situation. Cachar Police confirmed the deceased was one of six individuals who were abducted from Jiribam by militants and were killed triggering a fresh wave of protests in Manipur.

With tensions escalating, Assam Police has vowed to prevent any spill-over of violence into its territory, bolstering vigilance and security efforts across the border.