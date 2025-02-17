Rising temperatures bring vector-borne diseases to Manipur's hills

Imphal, Feb 17: Experts have warned that rising temperatures due to climate change are expanding the geographical range of Aedes mosquitoes in Manipur's hilly regions, resulting in the detection of vector-borne diseases even during winter.

"Three years ago, we primarily saw cases in the valley areas," said Dr Ranjana Khuraijam, Head of Research and Laboratory Director at Mother's Care Children Hospital. "But last year, we were surprised to see many cases in the hilly regions as well. This indicates that the mosquitoes have expanded their geographical population."

Dr Khuraijam highlighted the case of Senapati, a hill district bordering Nagaland, which recorded two dengue cases in December 2024, compared to one case in December 2023. "It was very surprising to see cases from Senapati because Aedes mosquitoes adapt so well with faster growth when the temperature rises, apart from developing an aggressive biting habit," she explained, adding, "We have seen cases in December, as these mosquitoes are no longer confined to summer."

Dr Khuraijam made her presentation on vector-borne diseases in a changing climate during a conclave on the impact of climate change on human health in Imphal, organised by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), Manipur chapter.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that vector-borne diseases cause over 7 lakh deaths annually, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all infectious diseases. "Earlier, we thought these diseases were confined to tropical and subtropical regions," Dr Khuraijam, former head of the microbiology department at the RIMS, noted.

She also emphasised the ongoing challenge of eradicating malaria, the deadliest and most studied climate-sensitive vector-borne disease.

Dr Khuraijam stressed the need for a collaborative approach involving the veterinary fraternity, forest officials, environmentalists and other stakeholders to address the complex health issues posed by vector-borne diseases in an integrated manner.

In 2024, Manipur reported 2,463 dengue cases with five deaths. The majority of cases were concentrated in the valley districts, with Imphal West (1,717 cases) and Imphal East (500 cases) accounting for over 80 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.





By

Correspondent