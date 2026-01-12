Rising numbers of gay men pose HIV challenge in Mizoram: MSACS

Aizawl, Jan 12: The Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) has expressed concern over what it described as an alarming rise in the number of men having sex with men (MSM) in the State, warning that the trend poses a serious public health challenge in the fight against HIV.

MSACS officials said 1,105 MSM have so far been registered with the society and are receiving counselling services. However, they noted that the number has been increasing every year and represents only a fraction of the actual figure.

“As this group has a higher risk of HIV infection, it is dangerous if they go unnoticed,” MSACS officials said. They pointed out that many MSM avoid registration due to fear of disclosure of identity. Some are married men who are apprehensive about being exposed. “Even if we know them, we cannot provide treatment unless they are registered with us,” the officials added.

Contrary to the common perception that MSM are concentrated in urban areas, MSACS said such individuals are present not only in Aizawl but also in rural villages across the State, indicating that the actual number is far higher than those currently registered.

According to official data, a total of 33,781 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Mizoram since 1990. Between April and November 2025 alone, 3,257 new infections were detected from 1,45,525 blood samples tested, reflecting a positivity rate of 2.24 per cent.

Sexual transmission remains the primary mode of HIV transmission in the State, accounting for 70.04 per cent of cases, followed by sharing of syringes at 27 per cent, mother-to-child transmission at 1.8 per cent, while in 0.80 per cent of cases the mode of transmission could not be ascertained.

On a positive note, Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii said Mizoram currently ranks third in the country in terms of HIV prevention efforts.

She said the State has 14 antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres, including four in Aizawl, with the remaining attached to district hospitals.

At present, 18,231 people are alive and on ART. However, 1,169 individuals who had registered for treatment have discontinued it, while more than 7,000 HIV-positive persons are yet to begin ART, she added.





