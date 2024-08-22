Ri-Bhoi Police foil IED attack in Meghalaya on August 15, 3 suspected HNLC cadres held

Guwahati, August 22: Ri-Bhoi Police thwarted a potential IED attack on August 14 and 15 in Meghalaya’s East Khasi and Jaintia Hills, arresting a suspected member of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with two accomplices.

The operation marks a significant blow to the banned militant organisation operating in Meghalaya.

The main suspect, Equest Langsiang, was detained on Tuesday morning at the Bethany Hospital Outreach junction in Ri-Bhoi district.

During the arrest, authorities seized Langsiang’s phone, uncovering incriminating evidence that led to his arrest under Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

This section defines a "terrorist act" as any action intended to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, and security of India, or strike terror among its people.

During initial interrogation, Langsiang confessed to being an active member of the HNLC and revealed that he had conspired with other HNLC members based in Bangladesh to carry out the IED attacks across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

He also disclosed the identities of his two accomplices, leading to their subsequent arrests.

The accomplices, Deiborlangki Sariang (31) from Nartiang and Markhlan Biam (34) from Laskein, also confessed to being HNLC members. Their apprehension has further strengthened the case against the militant organisation’s efforts to destabilise the region.

This recent operation follows a similar crackdown in June, when Ri-Bhoi police uncovered and dismantled an HNLC sleeper cell linked to Bangladesh.

The previous investigation revealed that the suspects had received training at HNLC camps in the neighbouring country the year before, underlining the cross-border implications of the group’s activities.

These operations come in response to a surge in extortion cases and demand notes reported across the region, with authorities remaining vigilant against any further attempts to disrupt peace in Meghalaya.