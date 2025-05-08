Rhutso encourages civic ownership with new one rupee welfare campaign

Dimapur, May 8: Nagaland legislator Tseilhoutuo Rhutso on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of a community-led initiative, 'One Rupee Project for Change', for the capital city of Kohima.

The project envisions citizens to voluntarily contribute one rupee a day, Rs 30 a month, or Rs 365 a year toward public welfare work across Kohima. The initiative aims to foster a culture of civic responsibility and shared investment in development, especially among urban residents.

"We should not depend solely on the Government. This project is about people coming together, giving back, and building a better Kohima through a collective effort," Rhutso stressed.

The MLA made the announcement during the inauguration of an outdoor gym under the local area project development (LAPD), 2024-2025, below the Kohima Law College, marking a significant step toward promoting health and community well-being in Kohima.

Speaking at the event, Rhutso said that the facility belongs to the people, encouraging everyone to use it and take ownership of its upkeep.

"This space is meant for young and old, and will benefit every individual who chooses to stay active and healthy," he said.

As part of the outdoor project, a small gym has also been installed at the Mental Hospital in Aradura, underscoring the importance of supporting mental health infrastructure with dignity and encouraging physical well-being for patients.

Additionally, plans are under way to construct a pay-and-use toilet at the outdoor gym, a move aimed at promoting hygiene and creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

The event concluded with a strong message of unity and civic participation, calling everyone to take care of these spaces, use them responsibly, and commit to the welfare of society.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem expressed appreciation for the initiative and called for greater civic engagement and collective responsibility in making Kohima a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant city.

"Health is wealth and this project is a step in the right direction in helping citizens take care of their well-being," he added.