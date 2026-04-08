Revived Sessa hydel plant in West Kameng to power 1,500 homes: Arunachal govt

Itanagar, Apr 8: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein, on Wednesday, said the revamped Sessa mini hydel station in West Kameng district will provide electricity to more than 1,500 households.

Mein made the statement after inaugurating the revamped 3x500 kw hydel station at Sessa.

He said the hydel station, which was originally commissioned in 1992, had remained non-operational for several years due to ageing infrastructure, but has now been successfully revived with modern technology.

He said that with an installed capacity of 3x500 kw and upgraded 33 kv grid connectivity, the plant will now ensure a stable and efficient power supply to several localities in the district.

"The modernisation includes improved transmission systems, enhanced voltage stability, and reduced transmission losses, ensuring better quality power and ease of operation and maintenance," he said.

Mein said the hydel station is expected to generate around 6.1 million units of energy annually, contributing significantly to the region's energy requirements.

He said the project reflects the state's commitment to expanding hydropower capacity and improving the quality of life in border regions.

"Together, we move forward towards a brighter, self-reliant, and energy-secure future," he said.

PTI