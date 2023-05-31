Restore peace, else future generations will be hugely impacted, appeals filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar

Guwahati, May 31: Acclaimed Manipuri filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar expressed that the present situation prevailing in the state with a communal touch is unfortunate. All should join hands together to restore peace and normalcy soon so that the upcoming generations do not have a sad future, he appealed.

Paban Kumar, known for his critically acclaimed films globally said: “I never thought that the current issue would turn communal. Any issue with a communal touch always has lasting impacts, and this issue, if not solved in time, will give a lasting negative impact to the future generation.”

He further stated, “Manipur is like a mini-India and we as a citizen of the state, irrespective of whichever community one belongs to, should try to bring an amicable solution. Even the mainland Indians dwelling in Manipur should not remain a silent spectator during such critical times, and should join in to restore peace in the state.”

He added that in the larger interest of the people of state, all should work together. The news report of the present situation as shared in social media and the mainland media, somehow, seems to lack ground reality and tries to bring the narrative based on religion, he added.

Paban Kumar also said in Manipur, there has never been any occurrence of such incidents based on religion as religion has never been a major concern or a barrier in society. The present issue is quite different from those narratives and the comments made without knowing the ground reality need to be checked. At this moment, all citizens of the country need to put effort to solve the present situation to bring peace and tranquillity in the state, he appealed.

Haobam Paban Kumar's films and documentaries have been screened in several places across the globe. His debut feature film Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake) won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 64th National Film Awards 2017. He also won German Star of India at the 14th Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany for the film in 2017. Kumar's documentary AFSPA 1958 in 2006 was one of the highly critical and widely appreciated films across the globe for his daredevil attempt to showcase the harsh reality of the ill effects of the Armed Forces Special Power Act in Manipur.

In the ongoing violence at least 75 people have died and over 35,000 have been displaced irrespective of their caste and community.