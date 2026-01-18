Republic Day ‘At Home’ invite spotlights Northeast’s Ashtalakshmi heritage

New Delhi, Jan 18: This year’s Republic Day ‘At Home’ invitation from President Droupadi Murmu celebrates the rich cultural and artistic heritage of India’s eight northeastern states, collectively known as the Ashtalakshmi.

Guests arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26 will be welcomed with the traditional draping of a specially designed Eri silk stole, as highlighted in the invitation. Often referred to as “peace silk” or Ahimsa silk, Eri silk is an integral part of the textile tradition and economy of the Northeast.

The stole features motifs inspired by the region’s flora and fauna, including Nagaland’s state animal Mithun and Rhododendron flower, Manipur’s Shirui Lily and Sangai deer, Tripura’s Nagkesar flower and Indian butter catfish, and Mizoram’s Red Vanda Orchid and Himalayan Serow.

The hand-crafted invitation box itself is a work of art. It incorporates a woven bamboo mat made on a loom using dyed cotton threads on the warp and fine bamboo splits on the weft, a technique commonly practised in Tripura. The decorative motifs on the cover draw inspiration from the Assamese manuscript painting style.

A handmade paper tag bearing the invitee’s address is accompanied by a bamboo ornament crafted in Meghalaya, made using specially smoked bamboo that gives it a rich brown hue.

“As Rashtrapati Bhavan welcomes esteemed guests from across the country on January 26 to mark the 77th Republic Day, we invite you to experience the cultural and artistic heritage of Bharat,” reads the invitation, curated by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

The project showcases traditional crafts from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, developed through close collaboration between artisans and the design team.

Speaking to the press, Prof Andrea Noronha, who led a team of over 350 members including artisans, said reaching remote craft clusters was challenging. “However, through NID’s experience of working in the region for many decades and our network of alumni contributing meaningfully in the sector, this task was negotiated in the tight time frame required,” she said.

“This invite is about the people’s ingenuity and the beauty of traditional skill and innovation within the opportunities provided by their immediate environments,” Noronha added.

The invitation box includes a wall-hanging scroll made with an octagonal bamboo weave pattern, evoking the loin loom traditionally used by women in the region. Eight distinct art forms, including Assam’s Gogona, Manipur’s Longpi black pottery, Tripura’s cane and bamboo jewellery, and Mizoram’s handwoven puan chei, are featured.

The invitation stands as a tribute to the artisans of the Ashtalakshmi states, honouring the living heritage and enduring traditions of India’s Northeast.

PTI