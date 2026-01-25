Republic Day 2026: Northeast feature prominently with 55 police & service medals
With 20 medals, Assam emerges as the biggest contributor from the region in Republic Day honours
Guwahati, Jan 25: Personnel from Assam and the Northeastern states have figured prominently in the Republic Day 2026 honours list, with officers and staff across police, fire, home guard and civil defence services receiving national recognition for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service .
Assam
From Assam, the honours span all three major police medal categories. Under the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), Imdadul Hussain Bora, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Assam, has been awarded for his long and distinguished service in policing and public service.
In the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) category, the Assam Police personnel honoured include:
- Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Superintendent of Police
- Dr Sadeque Ali Ahmed, Superintendent of Police
- Ripul Das, Superintendent of Police
- Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police
- Saurav Jyoti Saikia, Superintendent of Police
- Anil Moran, Deputy Superintendent of Police
- Jagdish Kalita, Inspector
- Parikshit Uzir, Sub-Inspector
- Pabin Chandra Das, Sub-Inspector
- Hemadhar Borah, Lance Naik
- Diganta Kumar Nath, Lance Naik
- Suresh Boro, Lance Naik
- Hobibur Rahman, Lance Naik
- Prasad Talukdar, Lance Naik
In addition, Assam Fire Services personnel Bhuban Chandra Mali, Sub Officer and Nandeswar Das, leading fireman, receives two Medals for Meritorious Service.
Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel were awarded one President’s Medal for Distinguished Service to Samiran Dey Purkayastha, Platoon Commander and two Medals for Meritorious Service were rewarded to Jaleswar Deka, Deputy Controller and Chakradhar Barman, Platoon Commander from Assam, recognising their role in disaster response, civil emergencies and internal security support .
Manipur
From Manipur, police personnel featured prominently in both gallantry and service categories.
In the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service category, Shashikumar Singh Khuraijam, Deputy Superintendent of Police is selected.
Recipients of the Medal for Gallantry (GM) are:
- Langoljam Lenin Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Sidrath Thokchom, Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Thounaojam Nichal Singh, Havildar
- Kumam Premananda Singh, Rifleman
- Ngasepam Vim Singh, Constable
In the Medal for Meritorious Service category:
- Manbindhu Singh Rajkumar, Superintendent of Police
- Dr Ibomcha Singh Sarangthem, Commandant
- Kshetrimayum Prasanta Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant
- Nehkholal Gangte, Havildar
- Premchand Singh Chungkhham, Rifleman
- Bijen Singh Pukhrambam, Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Kamlensang, Rifleman
Arunachal Pradesh
From Arunachal Pradesh Prem Norbu Khrimey, Inspector General of Police is selected to receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:
- Krishnendu Dev, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service
- Duto Bagra, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service
Meghalaya
From Meghalaya Jubi Gabil Momin, Deputy Inspector General is selected for President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:
- Bashanborlang J Laloo, Commandant – Medal for Meritorious Service
- Babu Chow Sinha, Armed Police Sub-Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service
Mizoram
From Mizoram, Lal Muan Thangi, Deputy Superintendent of Police is selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:
- Seju Perekattu Kuruvilla, Inspector General – Medal for Meritorious Service
- Lalruatsanga Tochhawng, Superintendent of Police – Medal for Meritorious Service
- MC Lalhmingthanga, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service
Nagaland
From Nagaland, Ben Longkumer, Commandant is selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:
- Lanuchuba Longchar, Assistant Commandant – Medal for Meritorious Service
- Mepu Konyak, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service
- I Akaho Sumi, Havildar – Medal for Meritorious Service
Sikkim
From Sikkim, Ashwani Kumar Chand, Additional Director General is selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.
Other awardees include Tshering Sherpa, Superintendent of Police for the Medal for Meritorious Service.
Tripura
From Tripura, recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service include:
- Deba Prasad Roy, Deputy Superintendent of Police
- Pradip Chandra Das, Subedar
- Bipul Deb, Havildar
- Jiban Debnath, Constable
- Amal Datta, Inspector
- Dhrubajyoti Halder, Inspector
Overall, the Republic Day 2026 honours include 125 Gallantry Medals, 101 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service, and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service across services nationwide.