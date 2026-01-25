Republic Day 2026: Northeast feature prominently with 55 police & service medals

Guwahati, Jan 25: Personnel from Assam and the Northeastern states have figured prominently in the Republic Day 2026 honours list, with officers and staff across police, fire, home guard and civil defence services receiving national recognition for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service .

Assam

From Assam, the honours span all three major police medal categories. Under the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), Imdadul Hussain Bora, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Assam, has been awarded for his long and distinguished service in policing and public service.

In the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) category, the Assam Police personnel honoured include:

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Superintendent of Police

Dr Sadeque Ali Ahmed, Superintendent of Police

Ripul Das, Superintendent of Police

Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police

Saurav Jyoti Saikia, Superintendent of Police

Anil Moran, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Jagdish Kalita, Inspector

Parikshit Uzir, Sub-Inspector

Pabin Chandra Das, Sub-Inspector

Hemadhar Borah, Lance Naik

Diganta Kumar Nath, Lance Naik

Suresh Boro, Lance Naik

Hobibur Rahman, Lance Naik

Prasad Talukdar, Lance Naik

In addition, Assam Fire Services personnel Bhuban Chandra Mali, Sub Officer and Nandeswar Das, leading fireman, receives two Medals for Meritorious Service.

Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel were awarded one President’s Medal for Distinguished Service to Samiran Dey Purkayastha, Platoon Commander and two Medals for Meritorious Service were rewarded to Jaleswar Deka, Deputy Controller and Chakradhar Barman, Platoon Commander from Assam, recognising their role in disaster response, civil emergencies and internal security support .

Manipur

From Manipur, police personnel featured prominently in both gallantry and service categories.

In the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service category, Shashikumar Singh Khuraijam, Deputy Superintendent of Police is selected.

Recipients of the Medal for Gallantry (GM) are:

Langoljam Lenin Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Sidrath Thokchom, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Thounaojam Nichal Singh, Havildar

Kumam Premananda Singh, Rifleman

Ngasepam Vim Singh, Constable

In the Medal for Meritorious Service category:

Manbindhu Singh Rajkumar, Superintendent of Police

Dr Ibomcha Singh Sarangthem, Commandant

Kshetrimayum Prasanta Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant

Nehkholal Gangte, Havildar

Premchand Singh Chungkhham, Rifleman

Bijen Singh Pukhrambam, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Kamlensang, Rifleman

Arunachal Pradesh

From Arunachal Pradesh Prem Norbu Khrimey, Inspector General of Police is selected to receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:

Krishnendu Dev, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service

Duto Bagra, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service

Meghalaya

From Meghalaya Jubi Gabil Momin, Deputy Inspector General is selected for President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:

Bashanborlang J Laloo, Commandant – Medal for Meritorious Service

Babu Chow Sinha, Armed Police Sub-Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service

Mizoram

From Mizoram, Lal Muan Thangi, Deputy Superintendent of Police is selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:

Seju Perekattu Kuruvilla, Inspector General – Medal for Meritorious Service

Lalruatsanga Tochhawng, Superintendent of Police – Medal for Meritorious Service

MC Lalhmingthanga, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service

Nagaland

From Nagaland, Ben Longkumer, Commandant is selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Other awardees include:

Lanuchuba Longchar, Assistant Commandant – Medal for Meritorious Service

Mepu Konyak, Inspector – Medal for Meritorious Service

I Akaho Sumi, Havildar – Medal for Meritorious Service

Sikkim

From Sikkim, Ashwani Kumar Chand, Additional Director General is selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

Other awardees include Tshering Sherpa, Superintendent of Police for the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Tripura

From Tripura, recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service include:

Deba Prasad Roy, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Pradip Chandra Das, Subedar

Bipul Deb, Havildar

Jiban Debnath, Constable

Amal Datta, Inspector

Dhrubajyoti Halder, Inspector

Overall, the Republic Day 2026 honours include 125 Gallantry Medals, 101 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service, and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service across services nationwide.