Repolling ordered in Outer Manipur Constituency following electoral malpractices

Guwahati, April 28: The Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, has announced that repolling is scheduled to take place in six polling stations within the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30.

This decision comes after incidents of electoral malpractices marred the voting process in these areas.

According to reports, unidentified people damaged Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) at four polling stations on April 26, prior to the completion of voting.

Additionally, one polling station experienced EVM malfunctioning, while at another station, voting could not be completed due to threats and intimidation by unknown miscreants.

The affected polling stations include four in the Ukhrul assembly segment, one in the Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul, and one in Karong in Senapati. A notification issued by the office of Manipur’s chief electoral officer declared the voting at these stations null and void, prompting the decision of repolling.

During the initial polling on April 26, approximately 76.06 per cent of the 4.84 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise across 13 of the 28 assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. The remaining 15 segments, along with the entire Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, participated in the first phase of voting on April 19.