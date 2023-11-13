Renovated Tripura Sundari temple to create huge employment opportunities: CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 13: Stating that the renovated Tripura Sundari temple will not only attract devotees from different parts of the globe but also create huge employment opportunities for the local people, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that his government had prepared a master plan to promote this centre of religious tourism at the national level.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day-long Deepavali fair and festival organised at the temple located at Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district, Dr Saha said, “This temple doesn't only attract domestic tourists. People from all over the country, especially the North Eastern region, visit this temple during the Deepavali festival. In addition, people belonging to Hindu community in Bangladesh also travel to this annual festival and fair because of their faith in the all powerful deity worshiped here", the Chief Minister said.

According to the Chief Minister, taking cue from the functioning methods of all the major temples in the country, a charitable trust was constituted that will look after the administrative matters related to the temple.

“Once the renovation work which is underway gets completed, this temple will get a new spectacle. The former President of the country Ram Nath Kovind ji laid the foundation stone for the renovation works being carried out right now. A lot of new private infrastructure, like hotels and eateries are coming up here in the area and I can see how these new business enterprises will bolster the local economy. Employment opportunities are also expected to increase substantially", the Chief Minister had predicted.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul and local MLA Abhsisek Debroy were among the others who spoke on the occasion.