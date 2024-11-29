Rengma Naga tribe concludes Ngada festival with fervour

Dimapur, Nov. 29: The Rengma Naga tribe celebrated the Ngada Festival-cum-Mini Hornbill Festival with a two-day programme at the Tseminyu RSA Ground, performing rituals seeking protection from misfortunes like fire and "evil spirits", and praying for peace and prosperity in their villages on Thursday. The festival concluded on Thursday

MLA Ar Jwenga Seb, who was the special guest of the valedictory programme, said the Ngada Festival celebrated by the Rengma tribe towards the end of November is an eight-day festival of thanksgiving, merry making and cultural unity.

He said that the festival is observed after the year-long toil in fields and the harvested crops are taken from fields to granaries, where the community gets together in gratitude for the harvest and in remembrance of departed souls, marking the conclusion of the agricultural year.

Seb added that the festival is officially announced by the village priest and thereafter, preparations begin for the festivities.

He observed that Ngada is a heartfelt celebration of life, gratitude and cultural identity, keeping the traditions of Rengma Nagas alive and vibrant for generations.