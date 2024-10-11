Relocation issues continue in Shillong's Harijan Colony

Guwahati, Oct. 11: The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) has accused the Meghalaya government of derailing relocation discussions for Harijan Colony settlers, citing the sudden introduction of demolition plans for a Gurdwara and temple in the area.

According to sources, the relocation matters were coming to a close when the state government introduced plans for the demolition of religious institutions in the Harijan Colony.

Members of the HPC find the government's introduction of demolition plans unacceptable.



The relocation plans were ideated and initiated following the Khasi-Punjabi clashes of 2018. The tensions between the two communities stemmed from a long-standing demand of the Khasi population to evict the “illegal settlers” of the area.

Additionally, the relocation plan aimed to move 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong in East Khasi Hills district to the Shillong Municipal Board premises on Bivar Road.

Notably, the state government had also allocated 2.14 acres of land, in addition to the 1.4 acres opposite the Municipal Board’s building.

However, the HPC had demanded the allocation of 200 square metres of land to each family anywhere within the European Ward, which falls outside the ambit of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. The Sixth Schedule contains provisions for administration of tribal areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The state government, however, acquired around 12 thousand square metres of the land in Harijan Colony following a payment of Rs. 2 crores to the Hima Mylliem, a chiefdom in the Khasi Hills, which owns the land.

The land acquisition had occurred through a tripartite dealing between the Meghalaya government, the Shillong Municipal Board, and the Syiem (chiefdom) of Hima Mylliem in March 2021.

However, the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, DP Wahlang, recently shared about the relocation of the 342 families, highlighting that the government is deliberating on a new proposal to allot land adjacent to Harijan colony.

According to reports, a formal letter has been sent to the Defence Secretary and a meeting is expected to take place between the Defence Minister and the Meghalaya Chief Minister soon.