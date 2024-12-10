Reliance industries keen to set up bamboo ethanol plant in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 10: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that Reliance Industries is keen on establishing a bamboo ethanol plant in the state. This development follows his recent meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani in Mumbai. The meeting witnessed discussions of investment opportunities in Tripura.

"I met Mukesh Ambani and discussed the state’s resources, including agar, rubber and bamboo, which hold immense economic potential," the Chief Minister stated. He highlighted the abundance of Muli bamboo in Tripura, which can be effectively utilised for ethanol production. Ambani expressed support for the idea, according to the Chief Minister Saha.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new auditorium at the Tripura Institute of Technology, Dr. Saha outlined initiatives to boost youth employment. He highlighted a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies to modernise the state's 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The TATA group plans to invest ₹700 crore, creating job opportunities for 5,000 ITI graduates annually.









Manik Saha with Mukesh and Anant Ambani

Additionally, the Chief Minister addressed the critical issue of drug abuse in the state. "The Ministry of Development of North East Region has allocated ₹200 crores for a drug de-addiction center in Bishramganj, with plans to establish similar facilities across Tripura's eight districts," he stated.