Regularisation row roils Nagaland: Protesters call for Minister Temjen Along’s resignation

Kohima, April 22: The protest against the regularisation of 147 contractual assistant professors and librarians in Nagaland took a decisive turn on Monday, as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along.

The agitation, led by the Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF), on its third day saw thousands outside the Directorate of Higher Education in Kohima, undeterred by rainfall and growing frustration.

Protestors intensified their stand following the April 21 cabinet decision to form a review committee, calling it a delay tactic and outright rejecting the panel’s formation. The core demand remains the complete revocation of the December 17, 2024, order that regularised the appointments.

However, Monday’s protest marked a notable escalation as calls for Minister Along’s resignation took center stage.

Many voiced that the Minister’s continuation in office would only "deepen distrust" in the system, accusing him of undermining merit-based recruitment and transparency in higher education.

Demonstrators from multiple districts joined the protest, and some attempted to march to the Chief Minister’s residence but were stopped by officials citing security reasons. A three-member delegation later submitted a memorandum at the CM’s office.

Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Henok Buchem, visited the protest site and assured demonstrators that their concerns would be forwarded and reflected during the government’s review.

In a joint memorandum, CTAN and NNQF described the cabinet’s response as “unsatisfactory and insensitive,” maintaining that nothing short of revoking the regularisation order would be acceptable.

The protest has been temporarily paused for two days, but organizers have made it clear—the movement will intensify if the resignation demand and revocation are not met.