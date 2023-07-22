Regional committee meeting on Assam-Meghalaya border issue held

Guwahati, July 22: In bid to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, the Regional Committees today presented their findings in the presence of representatives from both the States.

The meeting was held at Koinadhora to provide a solution to the border dispute between the two States. Minister of Agriculture, Atul Bora, MLA Nandita Das, and Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong, along with district officials from both the States were present in the meeting.

The committees had jointly visited six conflict-ridden areas between Assam and Meghalaya. District officials have presented their findings related to the conflict-ridden areas in the meeting.

Another meeting is scheduled to be conducted on August 25.

Of the 12 disputed areas, issues related to borders of six areas have been reportedly solved and the border issues of the remaining six areas will be addressed subsequently.

The Regional Committees of both the States are scheduled to visit Dimoria, facing border issues, on August 26. The district officials will conduct a preliminary survey before the scheduled visit.

Last year the governments of Assam and Meghalaya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve their border dispute in six of the 12 “areas of difference”.