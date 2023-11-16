Refugee influx in Mizoram after Myanmar airstrike

Guwahati, Nov 16: Following a fresh airstrike in the bordering areas along the Indo-Myanmar border by the Myanmar army, as many as 5,000 Myanmar nationals are now taking shelter in Mizoram’s Champai district.

The Myanmar nationals who fled from the scene are now taking shelter in makeshift tents in the Zokhawthar area of Mizoram.

According to reports, the NGOs, the district administration and the village council are providing all the necessary aid to the Myanmar refugees.

Around 160 families from Myanmar are currently residing in Zokhawthar’s Lipui area.