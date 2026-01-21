Reducing Naga issue to ‘domestic problem’ threatens peace: NSCN (I-M)

Dimapur, Jan 21: The NSCN (I-M) on Tuesday alleged that the apparent lack of political will and sincerity on the part of Indian leaders and their constant attempt to reduce the Indo-Naga political issue to a mere domestic problem, have been posing a serious threat in its earnest quest for an honourable and acceptable solution based on the mutually agreed Framework Agreement.

Stating that the Indian and Naga leaders have been engaged in a political dialogue as two entities for the last three decades, the NSCN (I-M), in a release, stated that labelling “misnomers like insurgents, rebels, terrorists and secessionists does not bring us any closer to the core issue”.

“It only goes to indicate the immaturity and double-standard nature of the Indian leaders,” it alleged.

Reiterating that “ours is a case of invasion and forced occupation of Nagalim by India and Myanmar”, the NSCN stated that the question of secession from them does not arise when there was no consensual union. It said the Nagas have rejected the past bogus accords and false peace imposed on them.

Earlier on October 2025, senior NSCN(IM) leader VS Atem reiterated that key demands, specifically a separate Naga national flag and a Naga constitution, remain non-negotiable in the peace process.

The veteran leadership stated that any agreement signed by the Indian government with Naga factions other than NSCN (I-M) would not be recognised, asserting that the Indo-Naga dialogue should be based on unconditional talks at the highest level, ideally in a third country.

These demands are rooted in the outfit’s long-standing position that recognition of Naga symbols and political identity, including flag and constitution are indispensable components of any honourable and lasting settlement.