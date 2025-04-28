Red, ripe & ready: Meghalaya Strawberry Festival returns on May 2

Shillong, Apr 28: Meghalaya is gearing up once again for the much-anticipated annual Meghalaya Strawberry Festival, celebrating rural entrepreneurship, local produce, and scenic rural landscapes.

The festival is being organised by Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL) in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Scheduled for May 2–3, from 10 am onwards, the event will take place across three main locations: Sohliya (Ri-Bhoi), Syntung (East Khasi Hills), and Darechikgre (West Garo Hills).

The festival aims to boost agro-tourism while showcasing rural development and the State’s various success stories.

Visitors can enjoy strawberry picking, traditional beverage workshops, children’s activities, music and cultural performances, and culinary demonstrations.

Adventure enthusiasts can participate in activities such as cycling tours, farm treks, and glamping.

Those interested in farming or rural life can pick fresh strawberries directly from farms and experience the serene countryside. A wide variety of strawberry-based products - including wines, jams, ice creams, and traditional cakes - will be available for visitors.

Culinary enthusiasts can also attend workshops on jam-making, baking, and organic farming, while local musicians entertain with evergreen hits and original compositions.

As of 2024, Meghalaya produces 1,220 metric tonnes of strawberries, with ongoing efforts to expand cultivation from 100 acres to 500 acres. Recently, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited Syntung village, where he met over 115 farmers whose hard work has made Meghalaya one of India’s leading strawberry producers.

The festival’s first edition was held in 2024, attracting visitors from across the country.





By

Staff Correspondent