Re-polling in Manipur sees 16.68% voter turnout till 9am

Imphal, April 30: Re-polling is currently in progress, with stringent security measures at six polling stations across three assembly constituencies within the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

The re-polling is held because voting could not be completed during the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Polls on April 26. Polling began at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 4 p.m.

“Re-polling started at six polling booths under a large-scale security arrangement,” says a resident of Ukhrul town, 84 km north of Imphal, on Tuesday. “The voters coming out in groups were seen standing in a long queue at a polling station.”

A voter turnout of 16.68 per cent was recorded till 9 a.m. in re-polling at six polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, according to another official of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office.

The six polling stations where the Election Commission of India ordered fresh polls in the Outer Manipur are 44/20 Shangshak Government High School(N/W),44/36 Ukhrul Model High School(N/W), 44/41 Greenland Primary School, 44/50 KK Leishi Phanit Junior School of Ukhrul assembly constituency and 45/14 Chingai Government High School of Chingai assembly constituency-all under Ukhrul district and 47/33 Oinam High School (R/W) of Karong Assembly Constituency in Senapati district.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats: Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. The Phase II polling in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency held on April 26 will decide the fate of four candidates: Alfred Kanngam Arthur (INC), Kachui Timothy Zimik (NPF), Independent candidates S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.

On the other hand, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam(INC), Th Basantakumar (BJP), Maheshwar Thounaojam (RPI-Athawale), Independent candidates RK Somendro alias Kaiku, retired Col H Sarat and Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba had contested in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency. Polling for Inner Manipur was held on April 19 in Phase I.