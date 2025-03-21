Mizoram MLA accuses state of denying genuine ration card holders

Aizawl, March 21: Allegations of ration card cancellation in the border village of Phuldungsei sparked a heated exchange in the Mizoram Assembly on Thursday, with Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Robert Romawia Royte accusing the State Government of depriving genuine beneficiaries.

Raising the issue through a Special Mention, Royte claimed that 85 ration cards belonging to residents of Phuldungsei village, located along the disputed Mizoram-Tripura border, were deleted from the State's Ration Card Management System (RCMS) in 2024.

According to him, these cards had already been linked with Aadhaar and were unfairly removed because the individuals concerned had been provided offline ration cards by the Tripura Government.

Royte urged the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration to restore the ration cards to rightful beneficiaries without politicising the matter or blaming officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

However, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova denied the allegations. "Manual ration cards have been issued to the 21 affected families, covering 85 individuals, to ensure they continue receiving entitlements," he added.