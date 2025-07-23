Ratan Thiyam, icon of Indian theatre, passes away at 77

Imphal, July 23: Celebrated Indian playwright and theatre director Ratan Thiyam, a towering figure in contemporary Indian theatre and a pioneer of the "Theatre of Roots" movement, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 77.

Thiyam breathed his last at around 1.30 am at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Imphal, where he had been undergoing treatment.

Over a career spanning decades, Thiyam was widely regarded for his distinctive theatrical style that fused traditional Manipuri performance traditions with contemporary themes.

His contribution to Indian theatre earned him a host of national and international accolades.

His long list of honours began with the Indo-Greek Friendship Award in 1984. In 1987, he won both the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Fringe Firsts Award at the Edinburgh International Festival.

The Government of India conferred upon him the Padma Shri in 1989. A year later, in 1990, Thiyam received international recognition with the Diploma of the Cervantino International Festival in Mexico.

In 2005, he was awarded the Kalidas Samman, followed by the John D. Rockefeller Award in 2008. He went on to receive the Bharat Muni Samman in 2011 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) in 2012.

Among his later honours was the Bhupen Hazarika Foundation Award in 2013.

Condolences poured in from across the country following Ratan Thiyam’s passing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described him as a leading light of the Theatre of Roots movement, who had dedicated his life to bringing indigenous theatre and traditional art forms to the global stage.

“He was a brilliant ambassador of the rich culture of Manipur and the Northeast, and was able to use art as a vehicle to convey people’s emotions and aspirations. My deepest condolences on his demise,” he wrote on social media.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also mourned the loss, calling Thiyam a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. He said it was with deep sorrow that he extended his condolences. Singh recalled Thiyam’s unwavering dedication to his craft, his powerful vision, and his deep-rooted love for Manipuri culture.

“His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty. May we all find strength in remembering his immense contributions to our cultural landscape,” Singh wrote on a popular micro-blogging website.

Thiyam, who also served as the former chairperson of the National School of Drama, is remembered as a transformative force in Indian theatre—one who brought the rhythms, aesthetics, and voices of India’s traditional performance forms into bold, modern narratives.

His legacy, both on stage and off, will continue to inspire generations of theatre practitioners and lovers across the world.