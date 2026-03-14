Rare plant rediscovered in Arunachal's Lohit after 189 years

Itanagar, March 14: Scientists from the Botanical Survey of India have rediscovered a rare plant species endemic to Arunachal Pradesh nearly 189 years after it was last recorded during a field survey in Lohit district.

The species, Henckelia monophylla, had not been documented since the early 19th century, making the finding a significant addition to botanical records of the Eastern Himalayas, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the scientists on the rediscovery.

"Delighted to learn about the remarkable rediscovery of Henckelia monophylla, a rare plant species endemic to Arunachal Pradesh, after nearly 189 years. My heartfelt congratulations to the team from the Botanical Survey of India for this significant scientific achievement," the chief minister said in a post on a micro-blogging website.

He said the rediscovery from Lohit district highlights the extraordinary biodiversity of the state.

"Such findings not only add to global botanical knowledge but also remind us of the ecological treasures our state holds," Khandu said.

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to the researchers for their dedicated efforts in documenting and conserving the unique species.

Belonging to the Gesneriaceae family, Henckelia monophylla is a perennial herbaceous plant usually found in humid forest environments.

Species of the genus Henckelia generally have erect or slightly creeping stems and simple leaves that may be ovate or lance-shaped.

The plants produce axillary inflorescences bearing one or several tubular or funnel-shaped flowers, often with delicate colouration.

Their fruits develop as elongated capsules containing numerous tiny seeds, enabling them to reproduce effectively in suitable ecological niches.

Botanists say such findings underline the need for continued field surveys and conservation efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, which is regarded as one of India's richest biodiversity hotspots.

PTI