Rare Myanmar-linked orchid discovered in Arunachal's Changlang, a first for India

Itanagar, Sept 3: In a significant botanical discovery, researchers from the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED), Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, have documented the orchid, Gastrochilus pechei (Rchb f) Kuntze for the first time in India.

The rare species, once documented only in Myanmar’s Kachin state, was discovered during a recent field survey at Vijoynagar in Changlang district.

The orchid is characterised by its vibrant yellow sepals, a white labellum dotted with purple spots, and distinctive floral structure. It thrives as an epiphyte in moisture-rich, evergreen rainforests near river banks at an elevation of around 1,200 metres, blooming from September to October.

With this addition, India now hosts 23 species of Gastrochilus, of which 16 are from Arunachal Pradesh, further cementing the State’s reputation as the “orchid paradise of India”.

Experts noted that the finding not only enriched India’s floral diversity but also underscored the ecological linkages between Arunachal Pradesh and northern Myanmar, highlighting the need for further field explorations and conservation efforts.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, calling it “yet another fascinating addition to the State’s rich floral heritage” and stressing the importance of protecting fragile ecosystems.

“Every such discovery reminds us of how important it is to protect our fragile ecosystems and keep exploring the treasures of our land,” he said.

