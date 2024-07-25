Rape accused absconding for 3 years arrested by Arunachal Police

Itanagar, July 25: The Women Police Station in Itanagar has successfully apprehended one Nitai Roy, who had been absconding for three years after allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the Labour Colony of RGU Campus in 2021.



"The case, registered Under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, had been actively investigated since it was first reported," the police said.



Despite persistent efforts by the authorities, Roy managed to evade capture by frequently changing his location across Assam and West Bengal.



In January, a special police team was formed under the leadership of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi.



The dedicated team, led by inspector Rina Sonam and sub-inspector Rosy Singpho, utilised significant resources and innovative social engineering tactics to track down the accused. Their meticulous efforts led them to Roy’s location in Assam, from where they strategically lured him back to Itanagar, resulting in his arrest.

Itanagar SP, Rohit Rajbir Singh, said the delay in arresting the accused was largely attributed to the delayed registration of the FIR, which, if filed promptly, could have expedited the investigative process.

While commending the police team's dedication, he urged the public to report crimes without delay, assuring that the police would leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

