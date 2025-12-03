Rajya Sabha clears Water Pollution Act extension to Manipur; minor offences eased

New Delhi, Dec 3: The Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, passed a resolution through voice vote to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to Manipur, which is currently under President's Rule.

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, seeks to decriminalise minor offences related to water pollution, allows the Centre to prescribe the service conditions of chairpersons of State Pollution Control Boards and exempt certain categories of industrial plants from statutory restrictions.

The amendment aims to rationalise criminal provisions so that citizens, businesses and industries can function without fear of imprisonment for minor, technical or procedural offences. It replaces such offences with monetary penalties in cases of continued violations.

Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav moved the resolution, stating that the two Houses must adopt it since Manipur is under President's Rule.

Replying to the debate, Yadav said the bill has already been passed by both Houses of Parliament and that several state assemblies, including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, have adopted it.

“Consent to Operate (CTO) and other provisions, which have already been adopted by other states, are also to be implemented by Manipur,” he said.

He added that this is intended to support ease of living and improve ease of doing business in the state.

CTO is a legal authorisation from a State Pollution Control Board that allows an industrial unit to operate after confirming its compliance with environmental regulations.

The amendment decriminalises minor water pollution offences, enables the Centre to prescribe service conditions of State PCB chairpersons, and exempts certain industrial categories from statutory restrictions.

During the discussion, opposition MPs also pressed for elections in Manipur.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said the resolution had to be presented in Parliament because “the situation in Manipur has not improved.”

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said people are “still living in the camps.”

PTI