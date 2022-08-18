Rajnath Singh to attend opening match of Manipur edition of Durand cup today

Imphal, Aug 18: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh along with the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande will be arriving in Imphal today to attend the opening match of first ever Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup, the Asia's oldest football tournament, on August 18.

The 10 historic league matches of the 131st Durand Cup will be held at Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal from August 18 to September 5.

During his stay in Imphal,the visiting Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will also attend an interaction programme with Army and Assam Rifles troops at Mantripukhri, an Assam Rifles campus located in the outskirts of Imphal on August 19.After that he is expected to leave for the national capital.

Necessary security arrangement has been for the arrival of the defence minister and army chief in Imphal. The Superintendent of Police- Traffic Control Police Wing in Imphal also issued a new traffic regulation notification for the visit of Union defence minister in and around the Khuman Lampak Main stadium wherein the formal inaugural function of the Durand Cup will be held. Manipur government declared half holiday in government offices and institutions to enable the employees, students to watch the opening match.

The formal opening ceremony of the football tournament is expected to start from around 5 pm with a live performance by Papon,a playback singer cum music composer from Assam and local favourite Guru Rewben Mashangva,a folk musician from Manipur prior to the opening match.

It may be noted that altogether 20 teams,including defending champions FC Goa and runners up from last year,Mohammedan Sporting, 11 teams from the Indian Super League, four Services teams, NEROA FC, TRAU FC, SUDEVA FC of Delhi and Rajasthan United FC will play in this edition of the Durand cup.