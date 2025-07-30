Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Family backs film to correct Meghalaya’s image, reveal true crime

Indore, July 29: The family of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, has given their consent for a film based on the shocking crime. The case made national headlines after the arrest of his wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover.

The film, being directed by SP Nimbawat, is tentatively titled "Honeymoon in Shillong".

"We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother's murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong?" Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Sachin, told reporters,

Another brother, Vipin, said they want to present the correct image of Meghalaya through the film.

Nimbawat said Raja Raghuvanshi faced a big betrayal after his marriage.

"Through our film, we want to give a message to the public that such incidents of betrayal should be stopped," he said.

Without revealing the names of actors, Nimbawat said the script of the film is ready.

"80 per cent of its shooting will be done in Indore and the remaining 20 per cent in different areas of Meghalaya," he added.

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

Police arrested eight people, including Raja's wife Sonam, and her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha.





